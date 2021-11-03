To the editor: Congratulations to the Pittsfield City Council for asking the Massachusetts attorney general to investigate why a cell tower advertised to be in a rural area ended up in the backyards of Pittsfield residents.
Congratulations also to the Pittsfield Board of Health for asking Verizon to move the cell tower a safe distance away from residents after receiving multiple independent reports of heath problems since its activation. Cell towers can and have been moved before and hopefully this one will be for the safety of Pittsfield residents.
Cell towers use radiation frequencies similar to microwave ovens. The difference being microwave radiation is confined within a conductive box but cell tower radiation is not and is focused on customers (people). The closer you are to a cell tower, the better your reception because radiation is highest near the cell tower; for the same reason health, impacts are greatest near cell towers. Independent studies, initiated by New Hampshire, have identified that when cell towers are located at least 1,600 feet from people, health impacts are significantly reduced, simply because the radiation is significantly reduced.
While cell towers provide much desired communication, they should not be allowed to harm people living near them due to constant exposure to its radiation. Isn’t a little reduction in cell phone reception worth the good health of people living near the cell tower?
With new cell tower designs (5G) cell tower radiation uses higher frequencies than existing towers. However, due to its higher frequency its useful range is reduced due to increased atmospheric resistance, resulting in the need to locate 5G cell towers closer to customers (people). This situation is playing out in downtown Lenox where radiation transmitters are being proposed at the former Curtis Hotel, immediately across from Town Hall, Fire and Police Departments. Hopefully Lenox can learn from the Pittsfield City Council's and Board of Health's good actions and keep cell towers 1,600 feet from people.
Phil Gilardi, Lenox