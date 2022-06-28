To the editor: I am among the majority of American citizens who are deeply distressed by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Sadly, this may be a very hot summer with violence among those people with opposing views. It's alarming with the dissension, hatred and animosity in our nation. In my 78 years, I have never seen a country so divided. We are being torn asunder by internal social/political issues — not by external forces.
Respect for each other's views is essential; however, "respect" is a forgotten word in our three branches of government and in our populace. Malice is now the preferred word. I am opposed to abortion, but the decision of abortion rests on the man and woman who conceived the fertilized egg. The decision, thus, is a personal one; none of our three branches of government should interfere with individual rights.
I am not a heterosexual, but I am still entitled to my own opinions. My late partner and I were going to adopt a child from Haiti, but my partner's health issues led to our withdrawal of our application which had been approved. The Supreme Court now has three Trump appointees, all very conservative. Mr. Trump is gleeful about the court's decision.
With the midterm elections coming in November, our citizens need to ask the candidates up for reelection what their stance is on the overturn of Roe v Wade. Don't allow the politician to give a vague answer; ask, "Do you or do not not favor the overturn of this nation's abortion law?: As an independent voter, I look forward to the midterm elections. The American people might take to the polls in great numbers.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg