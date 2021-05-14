To the editor: While the Republicans hope to take over one or both houses of Congress, I take my unusual role, in the words of Oscar Hammerstein III: "I'm just a cockeyed optimist."
I seem to be in the minority who believe that the traitor who occupied the White House is shrinking in size and influence. Liz Cheney should have the last word for Republicans. We all know the trap: pledge fealty to Trump or lose the primary. The winner will then lose in the election. Accuse Trump of wrecking our democracy, and have a chance to win in the general election.
Now I am on record predicting that the Democrats will increase their majority in both chambers, and Biden will continue to hold the lead in favorable ratings.
Ivan Caine, Richmond