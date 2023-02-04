Letter: Housatonic River and Berkshire County deserve a better cleanup

To the editor: I’m a high school chemistry teacher and a mother.
Last week, there was a local event to celebrate water. I spoke about the ongoing PCB issue in Berkshire County caused by General Electric's negligence and advocated for bioremediation and alternative technologies instead of dredging and building a dump in Lee above the October Mountain aquifer.
Now is the opportunity for our county to reunite to advocate for a better river cleanup. General Electric knew since 1937 that PCBs are harmful to human health and still dumped PCBs in the Housatonic River and throughout Pittsfield, which caused generations of cancer and loss. People in Pittsfield want GE to take responsibility and clean up their mess. People in Lee don’t want a toxic dump in their community, especially not built directly above the October Mountain aquifer.
There are newer methods that are safer, cheaper, more effective and less destructive to the ecosystem than digging, trucking and dumping. One method of cleanup, called bioremediation, uses naturally-occurring microorganisms. They break down PCBs, then they die off when levels decrease, and they don’t cause disease. Bioremediation has been researched and used for years. NASA has licensed PCB-destroying technologies.
The Housatonic River Initiative continues to advocate for remediation instead of a dump with their mission for a swimmable, fishable river. HRI has invited EcoSPEARS, a Florida-based company with PCB-destroying technology developed by NASA, to visit Pittsfield in April.
In the past, the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Protection have prevented bioremediation trials and alternative technologies in Berkshire County. The fight put up by the Lee community gives us all an opportunity to unite and advocate for better cleanup methods. This is a David and Goliath story, with two giants: government agencies that have been reluctant to use science and GE. Today, GE has a net worth of $87 billion. That’s more than enough to pay whatever it takes.
It’s true what the Lorax said: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” Tell your friends and neighbors. Reach out to people who can help our voices be heard: the EPA and Massachusetts DEP should allow remediation trials, even in a small area of Pittsfield and the Housatonic, instead of a poorly planned dump in Lee — or anywhere else. And GE should be held financially responsible for cleanup costs due to their negligence.
Jennifer Zuker, North Adams