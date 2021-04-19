To the editor: I was reading the paper and read the story on the village of Housatonic ("Housatonic: A 'simmering' village on the cusp ... of what? Villagers aren't sure yet," Eagle, April 11) by Felix Caroll.
He mentioned the businesses that are still here and ones that are not. He even mentioned the new real estate office.
He did not mention an ongoing business over more than 60 years: Country Carpets on Route 41/Main Street in Housatonic.
I do not know how he could have missed it, as it has a good size sign and several buildings.
Marilyn Stevens, Housatonic