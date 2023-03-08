Letter: Housatonic water woes test Great Barrington community's great strength

To the editor: Having bought a home in Great Barrington 30-plus years ago with three young daughters in tow, the attraction was the nearby bowling alley, pinball machines and indoor miniature golf at The Cove.
We soon realized how fortunate we are to have chosen a community made up of nice people, just like Bedford Falls.
"It’s A Wonderful Life" is a story about George Bailey, who during a run on his bank considers ending his life until an angel named Clarence, looking to earn his wings, steps in to show George how important he has been to so many people. The Frank Capra-directed film shows how an entire community can come together to avert a catastrophe.
I am sure there are curmudgeons here, just like “old man Potter” in the movie, but I haven’t met anybody that fits that description. Instead, whether it’s the folks that work at Price Chopper, Nancy at Prime Cuts barbershop, Ed Domaney of the wine and spirits shop that bears his name or countless others here, they literally define the word “nice.”
Housatonic’s questionable water quality is our “run on the bank” catastrophe. I worry our bucolic town will be mentioned with environmentally tainted Flint, Mich., and Jackson, Miss. One has to ask, after several years of unhealthy, discolored Housatonic water, why the state and the Environmental Protection Agency haven’t gotten involved. Clean water, just like clean air, is right up there on the top of the list of basic necessities to which we're all entitled.
People here are not throwing up their hands and saying it's “not my problem”; instead, we, as a town, are all in. Many people recently attended a Select Board Zoom meeting to understand what is going on, ask questions and as a community work together to fix the problem. It brought to mind the Rockwell Four Freedoms painting in which a man stands up to speak at a town hall meeting.
It is clear that our friends and neighbors that have been knee-deep in this problem aren’t alone. Somehow the Select Board will figure it out, hear a bell tinkle and, just like Clarence, earn their wings. I am confident they will.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington