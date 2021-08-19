To the editor: No one doubts that Housatonic Water Works wishes it could provide Housatonic residents with the clean water they deserve.
The impediment — the reason for all the sediment — is that HWW does not have the $31 million a recent report determined is needed to overhaul its system. ("'Ugly' math: Repairs would put failing Housatonic water system $25 million in the red," Eagle, Aug. 11) HWW finds itself between lots of rocks and a hard place. The Department of Public Utilities will not permit a rate increase on HWW’s 850 customers large enough to pay for repairs, yet the lending markets will not lend without burdensome rate increases. At this point, HWW needs to take a page out of Flint and PG&E’s bankruptcy playbooks to fix through the bankruptcy court what it cannot do outside of it.
Flint, delivering water, and PG&E, delivering electricity and gas, both filed for bankruptcy reorganization when the costs to fix their utility systems vastly exceeded their rate-based ability to pay. Because a bankruptcy court order supersedes a DPU rate order, a bankruptcy court judge can empower a trustee to guide and borrow HWW out of this mess. An insolvent HWW cannot borrow the funds needed to fix the system, but a trustee can borrow long-term (at current low rates) to fix the problems now.
HWW’s liabilities exceed its assets by about $25 million. That checks the first bankruptcy box. If HWW will not voluntarily pursue bankruptcy, Great Barrington and other HWW creditors can together cause HWW to involuntarily file for bankruptcy. That is the second box. The last box is willingness to proceed in bankruptcy court. The Great Barrington Select Board and Housatonic residents either need to convince HWW to file for bankruptcy, or HWW’s creditors together with the Select Board and Housatonic residents will need to make the decision for it. The question is no longer whether HWW is bankrupt. It is simply a question of when it, or Great Barrington, acknowledges the fact and uses it to Housatonic residents’ advantage.
Peter J. Most, Great Barrington