To the editor: About 35 years ago, I received a questionnaire about my health.
It asked a lot of questions, and although I presumed it was about exposures I may have had to PCBs, it asked straightforward questions. The questions were about my activities and proximity to both the General Electric facility and the Housatonic River along with several areas within the county (not just Pittsfield, as I recall).
The questionnaire had no commentary attached. It was part of an epidemiological survey that included a blood draw.
I recently read the story about Housatonic's water and the possible exposure to high levels of haloacetic acid ("Does Housatonic have a cancer cluster? Residents are on a mission to gather evidence," Eagle, April 28). People's health outcomes are the culmination of the entirety of their lives. As an example, many in South County have worked in paper mills. Paper-making is very toxic. Did they smoke? Were they exposed to fire retardants, asbestos or other carcinogens? Do they eat highly processed foods?
This survey is asking if folks got cancer, lived in the service area of the Housatonic Water Works and then want to use that to justify that cancer to one year of high exposure. The questionnaire doesn't quantify the amount, frequency or duration of water use by the residents. I wonder what value this data really has when not taken in concert with other exposures?
I am not an epidemiologist or a scientist. But I do know that the design of surveys in order to get accurate and usable data is a science in itself. I would be hesitant to complete a questionnaire handing over personal health information to anyone other than a qualified professional. Engaging a proper study seems like the only route to go — if the well has not been already poisoned through a biased and ill-conceived survey attempt that was sent out.
The exposure may be real, but it is probably one of many, and in and of itself may not have the same effects based on the limited time it was at elevated levels. A survey sent out with preconceived biases does nothing to rectify or properly measure the problem's actual scope or severity.
HWW’s problems go back decades. This survey is not a good way to get to the real issue and solution which probably is for some more competent and better financed entity to take this thing over.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield