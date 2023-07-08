Letter: Housing stock shortage complicates police chief residency requirements

To the editor: Your recent editorial rightly calls for a new Pittsfield police chief to be immersed in the community. ("Our Opinion: A salute to Police Chief Wynn and a serious look at Pittsfield's task of replacing him," Eagle, July 6.)
Living in Pittsfield is certainly ideal, but calling for someone who lives outside of the city to move to Pittsfield immediately or even within a year doesn't reflect the housing shortage in our area. And an excellent candidate could be living just one town over and still maintain a strong familiarity and involvement with Pittsfield.
It's unfortunate that the huge, already developed parcel of land that was the Berkshire Mall wasn't snapped up by state and local entities to create a residential community. It could be the site of many mixed-income apartments and townhouses in an area that sorely needs more housing. Until Berkshire County figures out its housing crisis, it will have a harder time filling all kinds of jobs. It's important to keep that mind when considering residency requirements.
Amy Mall, Pittsfield