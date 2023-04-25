Letter: Housing, worker shortage crises combine in the Berkshires

To the editor: Two stories in the Weekender present a cause-and-effect for our real estate crisis and our hospitality worker crisis in Berkshire County.
“Stockbridge faces rift on accessory dwelling unit bylaw” described how half the homes in Stockbridge are owned by part-time residents. “Berkshire businesses feel hiring crunch” tells us the workforce of high school and college-age kids is scarce.
All of us live near homes owned by lovely people who have formed personal relationships with us and who don’t live in Berkshire County. They are raising families, or perhaps live in retirement, somewhere else most of the time.
If a house comes on the market near Tanglewood, or any of our tourist destinations, who has the best chance to buy it? A family who will work for a local hospitality business or even open one of their own, or someone with the budget to buy a second home to visit now and again? The numbers tell us the answer.
The conversation around renting houses to tourists is complicated and obscures the issue we all should be motivated to solve: Our economy runs on its people, and the people who would live here can’t compete in the real estate market.
When there are no options to buy, rent or borrow a home so you can take a job in Berkshire County, everybody loses.
Nathaniel and Emily Woodward, Stockbridge