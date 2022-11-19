To the editor: I am writing in response to the article on the homeless by Matt Martinez ("On the streets of Pittsfield, 'found families' try to keep warm as winter nears," Eagle, Nov. 10).
What a sad situation in our county that people are living in such deplorable conditions. The writer went directly to these people and spoke to them and heard their stories. They come from all backgrounds, and the article helped us to get to know them as people, not just folks who live in the shadows.
I would like to know what people can do specifically if they wish to help. Perhaps some people may be apprehensive about going into back alleys, etc., but is there a dropping-off place to donate food and supplies or a fund to donate specifically to the homeless people?
Thinking about long-term solutions, my friend Carl, from Rhode Island, was an activities director on an ocean liner for many years until he couldn't work anymore because of congenital heart disease. He went from living on a beautiful cruise ship to being homeless. Fortunately, he was able to get an apartment from the nonprofit House of Hope Community Development Corporation in Rhode Island. So far, House of Hope has built 60 apartments, has a portable shower and has many other services for the homeless as well. Their office is in my hometown of Warwick, R.I., and I donate regularly to them. I urge anyone interested to look up their website (thehouseofhopecdc.org) and see what success Rhode Island has had in dealing with this difficult situation.
Karen Ketcham, Adams