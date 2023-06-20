Letter: How can we help those struggling to find and afford housing?

To the editor: Many communities around the U.S. are engaged in well-meaning discussions regarding affordable housing, a term that regularly makes me cringe.
A pair of recent Eagle articles — one detailing the bid by a developer to secure rights to avoid local regulation in part due to an affordable housing measure recently adopted and the other illustrating the difficulty in affording housing for those earning less than $27/hour — testify to the problem posed by high housing costs.
But one wonders if this is really an issue of supply and demand or rather one of simple economics. It seems to me that concentrating on a living wage might be a more reasonable option. Doing so would also address concerns surrounding inflation, food costs and reliance upon governmental programs to defray low-income cost-of-living concerns.
While there is no question that prices might rise somewhat to support such an option, functionally encouraging businesses to provide a competitive living wage where those with the least could sustain themselves seems wiser than governmental intervention to artificially manipulate the price of housing. Those at the lowest end of the scale would still likely live paycheck to paycheck. However, at a greater rate of compensation, they would spend more between those paychecks, which in and of itself would be an economic engine.
I think people have identified a very real problem, but as I watch discussions of affordable housing, I am skeptical that those identifying the problem have arrived at a logical solution.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale