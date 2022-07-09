To the editor: When news of Nazi atrocities started coming out, I remember conversations always turning around the same topic: “How could the German people let it happen?”
Yet little by little it did happen until it could not be stopped. We, too, are letting it happen. And how could we? Massacre after massacre of innocent people, schoolchildren, shoppers, movie patrons, paradegoers; the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the polluting of our air, the gerrymandering by state legislatures, the appointment of partisan judges, and to top it all the insurrection and attack on the Capitol by armed groups who took the law into their hands on the basis of a lie.
We are allowing the bullies to take over our lives. We are letting the bullies drive our lives into the loss of the freedoms and security we thought we were entitled to. Bullies who still believe in the "big lie"; bullies who want to keep their power in Congress despite the fact they are in the minority; bullies who cling to their murderous weapons and refuse to ban war weapons from invading our cities, public places and streets; bullies who lobby our Congress promising reelection to venal elected officials with their big donations; bullies who sit on a court for which the people have not elected them but play the power game instead of their judicial duties.
We, too, let it happen. We have for years. Event after event, we — all of us across this country, people of good will — are still too afraid to have the courage it will require to put our foot down and say no more access to weapons of mass destruction, no more buying of elected officials, no payments to our corrupt politicians who incite and support mobs of insurrectionists. No more lies or compromise for the sake of the moderates who sit on their hands. We are too afraid to support the people who are leading our fight; instead we let them be called socialist. And don’t tell me the remedy is to vote, because soon a great number of people in this country will be deprived of this right also.
Ah, if only the German people had woken up in time. But they must have been afraid of inflation, the price of gas at the pump and other nuisances ruining their comfort.
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield