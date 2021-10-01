To the editor: After reading about another case of sexual abuse in a local residential school ("Great Barrington residential school staffer charged with the forcible rape of a girl," Eagle, Sept. 28), I am more than a little puzzled — one might even say flabbergasted.
How can an employee sexually abuse a resident "multiple times" recorded on surveillance video from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9 before something is done? And one might ask how prospective employees are vetted — or not — before being hired to work with any patients whatever their psychiatric issues are.
It is a real tragedy that we cannot protect our most vulnerable and leaves us with the question: "Where does the blame fall?" Hopefully, there will not be another rug under which it will be swept.
Michael Symons, Great Barrington