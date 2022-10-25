To the editor: I would like to respectfully respond to your reader from Dalton who is opposed to a one-party state. ("Letter: How you should vote if you don't want a one-party state," Eagle, Oct. 18.)
We presently have a progressive Republican as our governor. I would vote for him again if he were running for another term. Admittedly, our state overwhelming supports the Democratic Party. I vote independently, not supporting a particular political party. We are a progressive state, and I am proud of that. We accept people no matter their skin color, their ethnic origins, their religion or their sexual orientation. I am fortunate to be living among people who live by the "Golden Rule": treat others the way you would like to be treated.
Politely, I would suggest to your reader that she study other states who are a one-party state — a Republican state. There are many of them. If she wishes, she can go to Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and many other single-party states. Unfortunately, many of these states are not well off financially, so their public school systems suffer from a lack of financial support. If you are wealthy, you can send your children or grandchildren to a private school. Health care, particularly for seniors, is a challenge in these states. Many governors and legislatures in these states refused to accept additional medical funding for seniors. Income in these states is low, so those who do not have a college degree are barely getting by. Many citizens of these states have two jobs just to pay their daily bills.
Yes, we have a state that is heavily Democratic, but I, as a senior, do not want to live in a state that holds former President Donald Trump in high esteem. If I moved to one of those states, I would be "tarred and featured" by his supporters who nearly brought down our democracy.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg