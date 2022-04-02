To the editor: I read with much interest the words of the Rev. Christopher Malatesta of Saint Agnes Parish in Dalton and Monsignor Michael Shershanovich, pastor of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield. ("COVID and other issues kept Catholics from church. A look at efforts in the Berkshires to bring them back," Eagle, March 23.)
I truly respect their efforts in bringing back parishioners to their respective parishes.
In my opinion, rightly or wrongly, I don't think it was COVID-19 that reduced the attendance at all Christian churches. Rather, there are other factors at play here: the sexual abuse scandal, dogmatic teaching in many churches, doctrines that divide people rather than bring people together, and places of worship that do not practice inclusion. I find younger people to be more enlightened and receptive to people who are different. Masses and services at many Christian churches are boring to many young people and to many seniors like myself (I am 78). Why? The teachings seem irrelevant in this more complex world in which we live.
Just a few days ago, I read an article from a reputable reporter whose research indicated that only 47 percent of Americans now attend any houses of worship. Why? What would be your response?
I pray when I am outside, feeding my wild turkeys, birds, squirrels and all my other critters. In them, I feel the presence of God, a spirit of love, goodness, kindness and mercy. Yes, I am a pantheist. St. Francis of Assisi is my hero, for he saw the goodness in all of them.
Indeed, I am an admirer of Pope Francis. He reminds me so much of Pope John XXIII who wanted to "open up the windows of the Roman Catholic Church" and let some fresh air in. Yes, his mission was accomplished.
So, I say to my honored brethren who are featured on the front page of The Berkshire Eagle: Let some fresh air into your churches. Welcome diversity. Teach about God's love that resides in all of us and all creations. Teach acceptance.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg