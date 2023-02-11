Letter: How I feel about the car dealership proposed for my Lenox property

To the editor: Based on The Eagle’s Feb. 10 article regarding the proposed BMW dealership at the corner of New Lenox Road and Route 20, one would get the impression that buying a condo at Rolling Hills or a house at Yokun Brook entitles you to block any development within the C1A zone, and in fact gets you exclusive access to New Lenox Road.
Supposed threats to your property values trump those of businesses in the C1A. You as abutters apparently own the development rights of all properties that you can reach with a well-hit driver (remember that Rolling Hills was a golf course before it was a mostly second-home retirement community). You can prohibit “outsiders” from using the light to safely egress to the south onto Route 20.
You would rather look at four empty and/or deteriorating buildings to your northwest and five of the same directly to your north. You seek to limit the kind of development that you will tolerate to mom-and-pop-type businesses like mine, which you have boycotted because we have had the audacity to agree to sell to someone you don’t approve of.
I’m sorry but we, the owners of the properties in question, are just trying to turn what is beginning to look like Appalachia into something that will encourage modern high-end development throughout the commercial zone for the benefit of the town as a whole. It’s what’s good for the town; it’s what the town master plan calls for and it’s what’s good for your property values, notwithstanding your claims to the contrary. Remember, the C1A preceded the development of Rolling Hills and the Yokun Brook development. It is our property rights that are being infringed. It is our property values that you are threatening. You are being the bad neighbors, not us.
Andrew C. Meisberger, Pittsfield
The writer is president of Different Drummer’s Kitchen in Lenox.