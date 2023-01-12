Letter: How I would fix things

To the editor: I have a suggestion for President Joe Biden and the powers that be. There is a way we can solve a multitude of problems in one lump sum, as it were.
Let me offer a disclaimer. I have voted for Joe Biden every time he ran for office, over Obama, Hillary, Bernie, all of them. I am thrilled and proud every day that he is in office.
Now, my suggestion: Take the top 3 percent of the wealthy in the country and put them in a room together. Then take the new Republican majority and put them in another room together. Let these two groups of wonderful people do whatever it is that wonderful people do when they are in a room together. Then, while they are in their wonderful rooms being wonderful, take all their money. All their real estate, all their stocks and mutual funds and bonds and everything else that is worth anything and liquidate every single bit of wealth that they own and feed the poor. Then house the homeless.
Wait 90 days or maybe six months and take whoever chooses to fill their shoes as the wealthy elite, and do it again and renovate and rebuild every single school and college and trade school and make them all free. Then do it again and reimburse the boomers. Then do it again and reimburse and replenish the National Park Service, then do it again and again. Keep doing it until people do it themselves before you take it. Call it waterfall-up economics, or maybe financial eminent domain. Call it whatever you want, but do it.
Clark Terry Mahony, Pittsfield