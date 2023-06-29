Letter: How is Trump's hardcore base so easily manipulated?

To the editor: In the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election, there was a soundbite of Donald Trump speaking to an audience of his supporters in which he said that if he won the election, he would say that it was fair, and if he lost, he would say it was rigged.
He was kind of joking about it and seemed pleased and amused by his "wit."
Then, after frequent joke-lies about the "rigged" election, election officials in many areas have been harassed, threatened and jeered at, and some homes have been trashed and a pet dog poisoned. Some of them have stated that they feared for their lives due to death threats. Does Trump find these things amusing, too?
And, of course, there was Jan. 6, 2021. Deaths, property destruction and physical harm. How can so many of Trump's followers be so easily manipulated and motivated to do his bidding? They seem to be brainwashed, playing the game of follow the leader, swallowing every lie no matter how deceitful and fraudulent he shows himself to be. Puppets on a string.
Carolyn Sharp, Washington