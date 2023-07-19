Letter: How many more of our Berkshire bridges need help?

To the editor: I am so happy to read about the soon-to-be-completed Holmes Road Bridge project. ("Holmes Road, a major route between Lenox and Pittsfield, is closed for two months for a major bridge reconstruction project," Eagle, June 23.)
It's amazing that it will be completed in two months. I also read another article that bridges take up to five years to repair, but I am stunned that we can drive over faulty roadways and have to file so many documents before there is even a shovelful of dirt turned over.
Why so long when in Philadelphia they were going to repair a faulty bridge in two weeks? Wow.
I really don't expect an answer to my query, but I am concerned about the East New Lenox Road bridge, a couple of bridges in Great Barrington on Cottage Street and the one near Taft Farm on Division Street (with a temporary one), and the one on Pecks Road, as well as some in North County as well.
Another question would be how many more bridges are approaching shutdown status in the Berkshires?
Jim Armstrong, Pittsfield