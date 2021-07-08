To the editor: It’s said that Trump is still a danger to this country and he is.
He is because his "big lie" has Republicans continuing to erode our Democracy. They’ve had these traits before Trump, but Trump’s attempt to "own" the country without much in the way of consequences thus far have emboldened them to continue this behavior just as brazenly as Trump did, including making laws meant to suppress voters they dislike to ensure they can’t be voted out so easily.
His citizen followers are becoming more violent on his behalf. He has them convinced his lies are all true and they don’t even want to hear the real truth. He continues to find ways to get his insane false message out to them. Even certain news media help him by distorting and ignoring the truth which disgusts me as an American.
He has abused his prior office in the most dangerous ways using it to promote only himself and his interests, making us less trustworthy to our allies; making some of them feel they needed to look elsewhere for security while making us incrementally more alone in world affairs and friendships.
Our own government, mainly Republicans, refused to convict him in both of his well-deserved impeachments, and we all know why, giving him more confidence and time to ruin this country even further and now they want to pretend Jan. 6 was not an insurrection brought on by a wannabe dictator and family when we all saw it with our own eyes. They even turn against and punish members of their own party for being honest about all of this. That party is just as much of a cancer as Trump was and still is.
Regardless of what they profess, Republicans are not interested in what’s good for our country. Their only true goals are hindering Joe Biden or any democratic president from accomplishing anything, and getting themselves back into power and staying in power regardless of what we the people want.
There is much more, but the fact remains that Trump was and still is a cancer to this country, and the party he made even more corrupt than it was is a cancer also. How much of this insanity is this country willing to allow? It won’t "just go away" on its own.
David Munger, Pittsfield