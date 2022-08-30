To the editor: I am writing this as a business owner in downtown Pittsfield and a citizen of Berkshire County.
I own a business in the Central Block of downtown Pittsfield. The things that the juveniles are doing to our streets and in our businesses are very sad. I call the police at least three times a week, along with other business owners. Nothing is being done because their hands are tied due to the fact that District Attorney Andrea Harrington lets these people go. Absolutely no consequences for their actions, such as smoking pot and making a mess of our common area.
The management has put in surveillance cameras and have posted signs to no avail to the business owners or the people who visit our businesses.
Business owners of North Street and the management of Central Block had a meeting on Aug. 10 with Andrea Harrington to discuss the problems we were having with the juveniles trying to break into our businesses and harass the people who come and go. Andrea Harrington had no idea what was going on. Really, Andrea, you don't look at the logs at the police department? Isn't Linda Tyer a friend of yours? Don't you talk about what is happening in our city?
It's time that we take back our city and go forth with building up North Street so we have a safe place to come and enjoy what has been brought to North Street. without people harassing or stealing from our businesses.
I ask that on Sept. 6, you vote for change to downtown Pittsfield. Vote for Tim Shugrue for district attorney and take back our city.
Tracy Wilson, Pittsfield
The writer is owner of Indulgence Hair Salon in Pittsfield.