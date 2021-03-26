To the editor: Shots in arms. Money in pockets. Children in schools. People in jobs.
These are key points of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, but there’s a lot more — and all of Massachusetts should thank our congressional delegation, and especially Congressman Richie Neal, for pushing this through Congress without a single Republican vote.
As The Boston Globe columnist Scott Lehigh recently wrote: “Along with a heartfelt thank you, Biden told [Congressman Neal] this was just the kind of thing that Franklin Roosevelt had done for the country during the Great Depression.” And it certainly is. In addition to helping us recover from COVID, the ARP is making up for a lot of lost time in attacking poverty and helping working families, and much of the bill came out of Neal’s Ways and Means Committee.
In Massachusetts alone, ARP provides 78 percent of all adults and 73 percent of all children a check for $1,400. It also offers much-needed additional financial relief in the form of up to $1,600 per child through child tax credits that will lift 55,000 Massachusetts children out of poverty. It expands both the earned income tax credit to 294,000 childless workers (including many low-wage earners in front-line jobs) and child and dependent care tax credits; extends unemployment insurance; and lowers marketplace health insurance premiums while also providing 100 percent COBRA subsidy.
And I haven’t even mentioned aid to city and state governments and small businesses. We’ve all heard how FDR’s programs helped America recover from the Great Depression. Now, we’re seeing in real time how Biden’s ARP is restoring America and American values today. So get your shots and thank our elected officials who made it all possible and brought America back!
Lee Harrison, Williamstown