Letter: How to add teeth to STR laws? Let us enforce them

To the editor: Like everything in life, short-term rentals are good things only in moderation.
As in many communities before them, Berkshire towns are now struggling with the question of how many is too many. No matter what the right answer is, we all know that whatever limits we come up with will be meaningless if there is no one to enforce them.
Much of the discussion on this matter has assumed that only government officials can enforce these limits. This has given many people pause because our governments are strapped for resources. Will we have to hire new officials to take on these new responsibilities? Can we afford that? If we don’t, will the officials ever get around to these new responsibilities? If they don’t, will anyone heed the limits?
There is another way. Most of the laws in the United States are not enforced by the government. They are enforced by private citizens who hire private lawyers to stop others from harming them. In other words, we are a land of private enforcement of the law.
This makes us distinct from most of the world. Most countries use government regulation to keep people in line, but we have always been skeptical of government power. Most countries fund their big governments with big tax rates. We have always been more frugal. Most countries are not afraid to create dependency on government programs. We have always believed in self-help.
As I wrote in a recent book on class action lawsuits, I think the American way is the better way. At the same time governments are strapped for cash, the private sector has virtually unlimited resources to seek redress. While government officials make identical salaries regardless of whether they file an enforcement action, private citizens only get relief and private lawyers only get paid if they take action. Private citizens have the resources and the incentives that governments don’t.
So what to do with short-term rentals? Let any private citizen who is injured by an illegal rental — neighboring property owners, competing landlords and hotels, etc. — file a lawsuit for damages against the owner of the rental. If damages aren’t lucrative enough to make it worthwhile to hire a lawyer, we can award prevailing parties attorneys’ fees as an added inducement.
Private enforcement will keep short-term rentals in line, and it won’t cost us another dime in taxes.
Brian Fitzpatrick, Becket
The writer is a law professor at Vanderbilt University.