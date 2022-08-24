To the editor: It certainly was high time for train service connecting the Berkshires and New York City, but I agree with the general consensus that the schedule is very limited.
The solution is so simple. We don't need a "Berkshire Flyer," we just need a train (or even a bus) to and from Pittsfield and the Albany-Rensselaer Amtrak station allowing travelers to then make a connection on a New York City-bound train.
We have a huge senior population that isn't keen on driving to Manhattan, but would happily take the train for Wednesday matinees on Broadway, cultural events and visits with friends and family. New York residents would have more options for vacations here than currently available with the tight schedule the train runs on now.
The one train a day that Amtrak runs now doesn't fit most people's schedule. I'm not interested in arriving at Penn Station at 10 p.m.
Two trains a day, timed to coincide with trains that originate in Albany, would be a boon to the Berkshires.
Lynn Sunderland, Pittsfield