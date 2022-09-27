To the editor: Cancel culture has invaded the fabric of American society.
Americans have become more intolerant and polarized because of its presence. The more sinister elements of cancel culture involve a malicious form of spitefulness and self-importance. Sadly, American society now reflects a culture teeming with disdain, deception and disconnection.
Cancel culture is dependent upon betrayal. It’s the kind of betrayal that leads people to take delight in digging up past mistakes made by others. They post them on social media platforms for the world to see hoping to destroy the reputations of their victims. Unfortunately, our children are being raised in a society that glorifies hatred, abuse and exploitation. Is it any wonder that they have taken to using the same tactics against their peers.
Because of the massive amounts of deception, we are bombarded with fake people, fake reviews, fake products, and fake news — all coming at us through the world of Big Tech. Disconnection is the natural aftermath of this negativity. People retreat. They withdraw from public situations. The joy of interaction is gone. Their emotions have grown cold. They no longer relate to others outside their immediate circle. Many lose their sense of empathy toward others.
How do we combat the damage done from cancel culture? How do we restore hope, acceptance, and heal a broken nation?
We could start by seeking wisdom. Wisdom gives us the ability to discern what is right, good, just and proper. It is desperately needed. Next, we need to embrace kindness for it has the power to transform hearts. Demonstrating wisdom and kindness will require courage, especially when others opposed to such virtues question the sincerity of our efforts to bring them back into the fabric of American society. Lastly, there is a tremendous need for forgiveness. We must be willing to forgive the transgressions of others and seek forgiveness from those we have hurt.
If we take these positive actions, Americans can restore hope, cultivate acceptance and put an end to cancel culture. More importantly, we can dispel the divisiveness that has torn America apart.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield