To the editor: It has been brought to my attention that farm production must become more humane.
Innocent farm animals are being ruthlessly slaughtered by the day in mass numbers, and produced packaged meat is often thrown out just as ruthlessly by corporate supermarkets by the night, which is a waste of the innocent animal's livelihood.
It is my opinion that two things must happen: One, perhaps animals could be administered a sleeping pill so that they are unconscious when slaughtered for meat to make production more humane; and two, perhaps most often meat should have to be preordered by hungry citizens so that no animal's honorable sacrifice goes to waste.
Jennifer A. Gorson, Pittsfield