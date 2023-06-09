Letter: How to show your compassion for youth

To the editor: To be young and reading the news is no longer a matter of understanding the world we will inherit.
Instead, it is a sort of funeral for the futures we will never have. News reporting is plagued by tragedy — shootings in schools, lost bodily autonomy, homelessness, a burning earth. Daily reports of a crumbling world.
Sylvia Path once wrote about looking at a fig tree, each fruit a possible future. Frozen by her indecision, the figs withered, rotted and fell to her feet.
But we are not indecisive. Rather, we are powerless across decision-making, from policy-development itself to the reporting on direct and long-term consequences of these decisions.
Moreover, we are not frozen. Young people are learning, mobilizing and working tirelessly to gain power in a seemingly immovable world.
Inaction, disregard and silence from the institutions around us have defined our youth and future in terms of loss — we are losing time, losing opportunity and somewhat losing hope.
My ask of your publication is simple: Care about us.
Empower the incredible young voices across Berkshire County, whose stories and opinions deserve to be heard.
Consider a column for youth experiences. Invite young writers to send letters. Or at the very least, as you report on the issues of our future — climate, education, resource distribution — care about us. Remember us. Consider what it is to be young and reading the news. And believe, as we do, that our futures are not fruitless.
Abby Schilling, Lenox
The writer is a student at University of Massachusetts Amherst and a graduate of the Lenox Memorial High School Class of 2019.