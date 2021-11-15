To the editor: On Nov. 16, the Great Barrington Finance Committee will vote on senior tax deferral.
As recommended by a past Eagle editorial, such programs stabilize neighborhoods and keep home prices down by helping seniors age in place. Income-qualified longtime older residents in 100-plus Massachusetts towns already have access to deferrals.
The Finance Committee packet includes a scenario where five people qualify to defer their tax payments of $5,000 each. The $25,000 total would result in a 0.1 percent temporary revenue reduction for that year.
The hypothetical five deferrals for Great Barrington are proportional to the actual 16 to 18 annual senior tax deferrals in the Town of Sudbury (almost three times larger population). Sudbury’s finance director explained that their budget and tax rate are not impacted by deferrals, because deferred taxes plus interest are received later. Also, towns can spend more than revenues (if approved by town meeting) without raising taxes.
More conservative than Newton and Wellesley (0.25 percent senior tax deferral interest rates), and less stressed financially than Quincy and Weymouth (at 4 percent), Sudbury’s annual interest is 2 percent. Each year, their Select Board updates the rate and Great Barrington’s Select Board will have the same power. Given that flexibility, the Finance Committee could recommend a similar 2 percent one-year interest rate for our seniors.
Favorable factors include the influx of almost $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Moreover, Great Barrington has one of the highest percentages of free cash (18 percent) relative to their budget of any Massachusetts municipality. Free cash reserves are invested in local banks and in the Massachusetts Municipal Depository Trust.
Our new treasurer is doing a great job of finding the best interest rates for the many millions in Great Barrington deposits, but interest rates are still below 1 percent. So, more than 1 percent interest is a gain for the town. For example, when deferrals plus interest are paid at six years (average time in other towns), Great Barrington would gain $781 on a $5,000 deferral at 2 percent interest (compared to other investments at 1 percent). At 3 percent, it grows to $1,582. Unlike the riskier unsecured MMDT, investing in senior tax deferral is secured by the town’s lien on the senior’s property.
Subject to annual adjustments, a 2 percent interest would enable the town to earn more than on current investments, without imposing financial burdens on seniors — a win-win outcome for the community.
Vivian Orlowski, Great Barrington