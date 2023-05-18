Letter: How we can save the Triplex

To the editor: So, you really want to save the Triplex? ("A Triplex Cinema purchase deal breaks down at the 'eleventh hour.' What's next for the Great Barrington movie theater?" Eagle, May 5.
Why aren't you going to the movies? I went to two films on successive Fridays: once to the later show and once to the late afternoon show. On both occasions, there were approximately a dozen patrons.
I have a few ideas: You could give up 10 cups of coffee and donate the approximately $50 to #SaveTheTriplex as I have done, or get a group of friends to go to the movies together, or take your book club and, perhaps, discuss the film over dinner.
The Triplex can't survive without patronage. Richard Stanley has a deadline of June 1 when it will be shuttered. A valued gem in the Berkshires will be lost.
I will be at the Triplex this coming Friday. I hope to see far more than a dozen. It is time for us all to step up.
Veronica Colley Cunningham, Lenox