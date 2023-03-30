Letter: How you can donate to HartSprings

To the editor: I enjoyed the story about the thrift store shopping. ("We sent three reporters out to hunt for thrifted treasures in the Berkshires. Here's what they found," Eagle, March 22.)
I also was happy to see there was a side story letting readers know where to donate to nonprofits. I am also happy that you mentioned HartSprings.
What you failed to mention is that we have a donation center at the Lee Outlets that is staffed Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10a.m. to 3 p.m. We have had many donations since the site opened in October. We look forward to seeing more. I know this because I staff the donation center.
Michael Durst, Pittsfield