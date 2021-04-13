Letter to the editor: Suicide is a 10th-leading cause of death, and the second-leading cause of death among individuals ages 10 to 34.
These statistics are sobering, but there are plenty of ways that we can work together as a community to prevent suicide. Research shows that education about suicide risk, warning signs and available resources can help to prevent the incidence of suicide.
Such education is one of the core functions of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention, a volunteer run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing suicide prevention education, loss and healing programs, professional trainings, advocacy efforts and hope to our local community. To raise funds for this important work, BCSP is having a fundraising event, Run for Suicide Prevention, from April 5 to 19. While the name of the event is Run for Suicide Prevention, participants may engage in any activity they wish.
For further details please see the Berkshire Running Center’s Facebook page or the BCSP website at berkshirecoalition.org.
Alba M. Passerini, Lenox
The writer is a board member of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.