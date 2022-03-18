To the editor: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
NAMI Berkshire County is a locally operated 501(c)3 organization, independently funded affiliate of NAMI who serves to integrate NAMI programs, resources and advocacy efforts here at home. Since 1998, we have been focused on supporting families of loved ones living with mental illness while providing resources and advocacy for the individuals themselves.
We are incredibly proud of the programs and services delivered over the years and remain dedicated to continuing to expand this work while simultaneously forging new, refreshed community partnership initiatives under the leadership and strategic plan of our first full-time executive director Melissa Helm.
At NAMI BC, we recognize that, like many communities across the country, we do not have enough mental health resources. Because of this, our new strategic plan places a focus on preventative education, professional development and peer support.
Your support is invaluable to us as we are funded entirely by generous donations and grants and run by one staff person along with the support of our passionate, dedicated board and volunteers. We hope you’ll consider donating, volunteering or becoming a part of our board. To get involved or learn more, email Melissa at namibc@namibc.org, call the office at 413-443-1666 or on the non-crisis warmline at 413-443-1136.
Family support groups are held at 6:30pm on the second and fourth Thursday each month. Email us to enroll.
Ruth Healy, Pittsfield
The writer is the board president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County.