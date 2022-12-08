Letter: How you can make your properties more energy efficient

To the editor: I am writing to encourage homeowners and landlords to take advantage of significant incentives for new clean heating systems through Mass Save.
My husband and I manage six up-and-down duplexes in Pittsfield, all with conventional electric baseboard heat. These units are now receiving more than $100,000 in cold climate mini-split heat pumps without any investment needed from us. These new systems also act as air conditioners in the summer, and will lead to significant savings on the tenants’ electric bills.
Through my work at the nonprofit Ener-G-save, I had learned that Mass Save was increasing the incentives for clean heating systems, especially those for people living on lower incomes and for rental units.
Initial conversations with Berkshire Community Action Council confirmed that our tenants would be eligible for those incentives.
We scheduled the required energy efficiency assessments and determined how many of the tenants were on reduced electricity rates. If at least one tenant in each duplex qualified for these lower rates, both units would be eligible for the new systems.
Communication with BCAC was seamless and very productive. The efficiency assessments happened in mid April. All upstairs units also received new, highly efficient bathroom fans at no cost to us.
The heat pump installer and BCAC worked on a proposal to the utilities. It was determined that the existing baseboard system should stay in place, both as backup and as supplement in case the new mini-splits would not be installed in each room.
In early August, Eversource approved two outlets per apartment, one for the living room and one in the larger bedroom. As owners, all we had to spend was time on planning, scheduling and giving access to the units.
To make sure that this investment will reduce carbon emissions and help our tenants save money on their electric bills, education about proper use is essential.
We are very glad to be among an early cohort taking advantage of these MassSave offerings.
The new heat pumps were installed the last week of August, and new roof insulation was completed by October, right in time for the heating season. All our tenants have been incredibly cooperative and willing to learn. For more information, visit the Ener-G-Save and Mass Save websites.
Uli Nagel, Lee
The writer is the director of Ener-G-Save at the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation and a volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby.