To the editor: Once again as we move toward the idyllic autumnal season in the Berkshires, there is the most difficult but vital work being done by Elizabeth Freeman Center to end domestic, sexual and dating violence.
September brings our important annual event, Rise Together for Safety and Justice, and we are asking for your support.
I work for Elizabeth Freeman Center in their shelter. I’ve seen firsthand the terrible violence that happens here in the beautiful Berkshires. When the COVID pandemic first began, shelters across the state began closing their doors. Even with the uncertainty that COVID brought, we at the Freeman Center knew the need of those living with violence was greater and remained open. For the first few weeks, the hotline was eerily silent. Then the calls started coming. Hotline calls are always difficult, but now the calls were more desperate. The violence was more severe. Survivors were locked down with their abusers with no reprieve or escape. The Freeman Center worked and continues to work, despite these overwhelming circumstances, to ensure every person gets to safety, day or night.
That’s why we’re asking for your participation in Rise Together. You can help us continue our life-saving work by sending a strong message to our Berkshire County community that you want a violence-free future. Violence is a community problem, and together we are part of a community solution that can offer hope, help and healing for all persons affected by domestic and sexual violence.
Join us on our community walks, which will take place across six different towns between today and Sept. 22. For information on the walks, help raise funds by forming a walking team or directly donating to Rise Together for Safety and Justice, visit p2p.onecause.com/risetogether.
Thank you for continuing to support Elizabeth Freeman Center. Together we can make true and lasting changes by rising together.
Kim T. Rivers, Pittsfield
The writer is a staff member of Elizabeth Freeman Center, president of the the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield board of trustees and an adjunct faculty member at Berkshire Community College.