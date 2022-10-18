To the editor: For more than 40 years, Massachusetts has been a solid "blue state."
About 98 percent of all elected and appointed positions at every level of government are filled with Democrats. This is an extremely unhealthy situation. In observing Republican leadership in the past, many have been on the wrong path: appeasing the media and the Democrats, hoping for favorable results; losing the respect of many Republicans, independents and even Democrats who may have voted for them. Many dissatisfied Massachusetts voters don't like a "one-party state," in the state Legislature and at the national level. What they need is an alternative that they can believe in.
Today we have a nucleus of change, a light of hope in Massachusetts, in five excellent Republican leaders as candidates for public office. Governor: Geoff Diehl; lieutenant governor: Leah Allen; attorney general: Jay McMahon; Secretary of State: Rayla Campbell; U.S. Congress in Massachusetts 1st District: Dean Martilli.
The unbelievable mess in Washington was brought about by the likes of current U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a product of the one-party state, for more than 24 years. We need new leadership.
Think things are rosy in Massachusetts? Look at the debt clock for Massachusetts. As a state we take in $87 billion in revenue, while our spending is $106 Billion ($14,018 per citizen, the highest in the nation). Many of our public schools are teaching racism, immorality, anti-government/anti-Constitution propaganda, gender change and more, all to the chagrin of parents who seemingly have no rights.
Would you say that our state Legislature is out of control? The one-party state doesn't look so good.
There is a light of hope in Massachusetts. We must change from being an unhealthy one-party state to one where all viewpoints are represented and considered. Changes are a must. We have a nucleus of excellent leadership and candidates for the midterm elections.
Vote for Geoff Diehl, governor; Leah Allen, lieutenant governor; Jay McMahon, attorney general; Rayla Campbell, secretary of state; and Dean Martilli, U.S. Congress.
Vote for more good Republican candidates Anthony Amore for state auditor and John Comerford for Governor's Council.
Be the change.
Kathryn Mickle, Dalton
The writer is the event coordinator and a board member of the Berkshire County Republican Association.