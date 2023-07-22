Letter: Howland Avenue speeding in Adams is a consistent problem that could turn tragic

To the editor: It's so beyond me that, after all the time and money it took the town of Adams to pave Howland Avenue, so many drivers exploit it by treating it like the Indianapolis 500.
There are young children and parents who walk down that street. And yet cars and motorcycles alike zoom past them as if they're not even there. Every once in a while, some speeders go so far as to drive past school buses when their lights are flashing.
Have you speeders no respect or consideration for that? Do you not care that one day you could hit and kill an innocent little boy or girl and end up in jail for it? With all the beyond insane, reckless drivers who drive on that street, its name should be changed to Howland Highway. Or "Land Speed Expressway."
Even for a four lane street, it's far too taken advantage of to be an avenue.
Brian Isaac, Adams