Human dignity for all born and unborn
To the editor: Rabbi Hirsch’s illumination of the human dignity of each person in the article published in the Dec. 26 Berkshire Eagle is compelling. Yes, each of us has unique human dignity. Yes, each of us has the right to health care. However, I ask for recognition that abortion is not health care.
Why? The right to health care is dependent on the right to life. It is widely agreed upon that life begins at the moment of fertilization. To end the life of an unborn child is to end a life which is just as unique and deserving of the right to life as yours or mine. The good news is that our society is capable of ensuring that we all have the right to life and the right to health care. Choosing life is a “both and” scenario. We have the resources and technology to support both women and children, during pregnancy and beyond.
There are so many loving people and organizations that are offering support for families right in our community: Volunteers in Medicine, Community Health Programs, New Directions, Construct Inc., WIC, the Elizabeth Freeman Center and Pregnancy Support Services, just to name a few.
We can honor the dignity of all by putting our energy toward the common goal of caring for one another. Let’s do that by strengthening our community resources and connecting one another with them.
Marya Makuc, Monterey