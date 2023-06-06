Letter: Humans should rethink dog-breeding practices

To the editor: Recently, I overheard a conversation between two fellow coworkers concerning the breeding of dogs.
During the discussion, one of the participants stated that it was nature for her dog to be bred with the intention of delivering offspring, which no doubt would be offered for sale.
The act of one species initiating the reproduction of another with the intention of profit is not an act of nature. In the view of this writer, it is even questionable that we have the right to own pets. Placing this matter to the side, the larger issue is the already abundant community of homeless dogs, many of which will never find a home. The act of purposely adding to this problem is not responsible.
It is argued that intentional mating is required in order to maintain the genetic stability of the many breeds — some American Kennel Club-registered and some not. I submit that the individual breeds should not exist in the first place. This is evident with the many medical afflictions that affect many if not all of the man-created categories of dogs. This is of course my opinion, but I feel that the breeding of dogs (and for that matter of many types of animals) for any purpose other than ecological is a misguided adventure.
Alan Alcombright, Savoy