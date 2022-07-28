To the editor: It is difficult to get the news and not hear about hunger, here or abroad.
Today with the confluence of climate change, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, we are living in a perfect storm.
Stateside, we see increasing numbers of folks dependent on our food banks to feed their families. In Great Barrington, The People’s Pantry has seen their numbers quadruple and has, for the first time, needed to initiate a major fundraising campaign. The good news is that Congress recently agreed to continue The Keep Kids Fed Act through the summer. This will provide free meals available at schools for all children regardless of family income. The downside, however, is that for the country as a whole this will regress to an income-based program with the new school year.
We in Massachusetts are most fortunate that our state Legislature just sent a bill to the governor to continue free school meals regardless of income at a cost of $110 million in the newly approved $52.7 billion budget, representing 0.2 percent of the total budget — a drop in the bucket with enormous ROI.
The story internationally is more dire. Given the perfect storm, the United Nations' World Food Programme has seen the numbers of hungry and starving rise from 80 million to 135 million as a consequence of climate issues, and then to 226 million as a consequence of the pandemic, and now to 345 million as a consequence of the events in Ukraine. He reported these terrifying numbers at a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he went on to say that 50 million people in 45 countries are imminently facing famine. We must act now to prevent the destabilization that will follow in the wake of famine and starvation.
Fortunately, USAID recently announced the release of additional funds to treat malnutrition and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously passed, on a bipartisan basis, the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act. Hopefully, the Senate will soon pass this.
You can use your power as a constituent and speak to your members of Congress today. Results, a group I advocate with, will support you to do this. Together, we can and must feed the world.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington
The writer is co-leader of the Together Women Rise Advocacy Chapter and the Massachusetts Group of Results.org.