To the editor: I recently read about a letter sent by James Comer, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to a gentleman named Georges Berges regarding his gallery’s planned art auction of works by Hunter Biden.
Mr. Biden’s paintings are reportedly expected to fetch prices between $75,000 and $500,000 apiece. Mr. Biden has apparently never sold a painting before. Mr. Berges has previously been quoted saying he wants to be “the lead guy in China” for art.
I did a quick search on The Eagle’s website and could not find any reporting on Mr. Biden’s anticipated art sales, or his (and possibly his father’s) allegedly murky financial relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. I’m surprised you don’t see this as news. If Mr. Biden is involved in corrupt relationships with foreigners, including the CCP, could there be an easier way to launder proceeds from those relationships than by selling his art, the value of which is fluid and murky almost by definition?
Others have raised these questions and the White House has responded by assuring, in the name of “transparency,” that buyers’ identities will be held secret. Are we really supposed to believe that Mr. Biden will never know the names of the buyers? How can that possibly be policed, especially since Mr. Biden will be attending pre-sale events with potential buyers to promote his work? Full transparency would be better achieved by releasing the names of all buyers and the prices they paid, as well as requiring the same disclosure for any secondary sales.
The Eagle is doing its readers a disservice by ignoring this story, especially in light of the recent events in Afghanistan which greatly benefit China. Apparently they will now take over Bagram airbase and will also take control of Afghanistan’s rich reserves of rare earth metals, a market they have largely cornered. Rare earth metals are critical in the production of most green technologies.
Rob Grien, West Stockbridge