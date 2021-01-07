I am angry
To the editor: I am angry this morning because of the terrorist attack on our Capitol yesterday.
I don’t think I am as angry at the mob, people whom I don’t think are smart enough to truly understand what they are doing, but at the people who have facilitated the mob by encouraging the fight to oppose the results of the November election.
Two family members who are Trump supporters contacted me and told me of their opposition to violence. To them, I say, “BS.” I’m glad you don’t support violence, but Trump is a package. He is the man who said he could shoot someone without penalty, who calls the press the enemy of the people, who makes fun of handicapped, who is concerned about himself but has not said a word lately about all who have died from COVID.
He egged those violent people on. He told them to go to the Capitol. He told them he won despite all the courts disagreeing. He is a despicable human being and you can’t pick and choose. He is the package and you get the whole thing and that included responsibility for the violent result of his rhetoric: an insurrection.
Judith Kazer Lamet, Pittsfield