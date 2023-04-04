Letter: I am grateful for caring competence at BMC's dialysis center

To the editor: I am a dialysis patient at Berkshire Medical Center.
I stop in three mornings a week for about four hours each time to have my blood cleaned by a very expensive machine along with about 20 other patients. My treatment is in Pittsfield while others use BMC facilities in Great Barrington and North Adams.
Because our society travels a lot more in the 21st century, I have had occasion to visit children and friends in different parts of the country. Every time I travel I need to arrange dialysis treatment in a new area — altogether eight different dialysis centers in five states.
All centers provide friendly nursing staff, machines, comfortable chairs and they all have a doctor on call, but the similarity ends there. The center at BMC provides patients with as much comfort as possible with as much kindness as possible. It’s not easy for a patient to be attached to a machine for four hours, but they make it easier. They supply patients with warm blankets, thorough blood testing, coffee and pillows. Only one of the seven other centers provided any of those services.
Many of us who live in Berkshire County think of the area as one of the most beautiful parts of the country. That’s why I call it the crown. And for those of us who need dialysis services, our dialysis center is truly a jewel in the crown.
By the way, I have had occasion recently, as a patient, to visit BMCs Urgent Care Centers in Pittsfield. They are a great service to our community.
Stephen Radin, Pittsfield