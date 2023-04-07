Letter: I am tired of the excuses against gun control

To the editor: Stop telling me it is people pulling the triggers, not the ownership of guns.
Don’t give me the excuse that it is the need for better health care causing the problem. Even if it is a public health problem, we need to restrict the access to the weapons people are using to act out their stress, PTSD, paranoia and anything else that may be provoking these incidences.
That is why gun control is needed. You don’t give guns to residences of an insane asylum, do you? This is no longer about the Second Amendment. Sometimes we have to protect ourselves from ourselves. The one thing most people forget is one person’s rights are is another person’s restrictions. Our children, our citizens, have the right to be safe. When I’m in a classroom teaching, I should not have to be worried about the windows being open, the blinds being up or who will be out in the play yard during recess.
My brother was killed by adults deciding guns were OK for children to play with. The children are not the guilty ones but the adults making selfish decisions that the children must pay for with their lives. Enough is enough.
Wendy Frenkel, Lanesborough