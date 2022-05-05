To the editor: On May 9, the voters of Sheffield will go the polls to vote for the town’s elected officials. I am asking for your vote for the open seat on the Select Board.
I have served the residents and taxpayers in this role in the past. I feel I did a good job for Sheffield in those two previous terms. My experience in this role will allow me to hit the ground running without the time it takes to learn how a municipality operates.
In the two years I have been off the board, I have continued to serve the community in some very important roles. I was asked by the Select Board to serve on the Housing Production Planning Committee to help with writing a plan to bring more affordable housing to our town. This was an issue for our town in 2014 when I first was elected and now is the time for forward movement on this most important topic. I have experience in housing. I worked for Construct in the 1980s managing the subsidized rental programs, and for 18 years I worked for several banks as a mortgage officer specializing in first-time homebuyer programs. I currently hold roles on Sheffield’s Finance Committee, Council on Aging and am one of three representatives to the Regional School District Planning Board.
Some may worry about the effectiveness of a board with both Rene Wood and Nadine Hawver serving again together. Rene and I have both grown so much in our time serving our town. In the past two years, we have had many opportunities to work together on Sheffield’s financial issues, our concerns with housing and education. It is clear we agree on more issues than not and we both place what is best for the residents and taxpayers of Sheffield as our primary concerns. Rene has written letters of support for my run for this seat. I believe that, while we will not always agree, we will be respectful and listen to each other’s points of view.
Being a selectman is about consistent constructive and cooperative work for the community. I am someone who has served in a very productive way on many boards and committees. I ask for your vote May 9. Please Vote Nadine.
Nadine Hawver, Sheffield