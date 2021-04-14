To the editor: My letter ("Letter: The totalitarian left," Eagle, Feb. 3) stated my opinion that the Democrats/left media fabricated an intentionally inflammatory narrative of "insurrection" around the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol: a hair-on-fire rush to judgment, lacking investigative truth, as fuel for another impeachment hoax.
Three letter-writers quickly attacked me for opposing this narrative with typical name-calling and selective outrage.
Two months later, facts ring even truer. President Trump never incited anyone to "insurrection." Those who preplanned the breach were found to be entering the Capitol while the president was still speaking on the other side of D.C. And, just wondering, what self-respecting insurrectionists would show up to insurrect "armed" with helmets, shields, flags and mace, but no guns or knives?
One woman was shot dead by an officer, one officer died in the hospital cause unknown, three others succumbed to heart problems. We have Biden and party blaming the riot on a "white supremacist, racist" conspiracy. You'd think at this point even local Dems would be sick of hearing the same dumb, baseless rhetoric from their "leaders" and see through their game. "Crises" are continually stirred up to effect outcomes and deflect scrutiny of agendas.
The swamp knows full well why that huge crowd came to D.C. and why president Trump told them to go to the Capitol peacefully and "fight like hell." It was to let Congress and the nation know their anger at the "fortifying" of the election and that its damaged integrity should be repaired.
Dems want no Congressional investigation into the truth of that day. They were set to roll out HR1 once Biden came in, codifying all their election abuse into federal law: taking control from the states. Under the sham of "voter rights" lies a huge power grab, attempting to disenfranchise the opposition. Censorship and "canceling" all things Trump or conservative by Dems/media/Big Tech increases on their road to one-party totalitarian rule. The Dems loath Donald Trump and are also terrified of him because they still can't destroy him.
Leo Delaney, Dalton