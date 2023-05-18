Letter: I didn't like EPA's response to Sen. Warren

To the editor: The Environmental Protection Agency’s response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, which describes the proposed upland disposal facility as “an already damaged and altered area, abutting two existing adjacent landfills” and claims that “the UDF will eliminate the barren areas of the property and will be restored with vegetation, including the possibility of recreational use on top or near the UDF,” is at best a description containing half-truths that are totally misleading to all. ("EPA administrator says Lee PCB storage site will be safe for recreation once finished," Eagle, May 10.)
In their reply, they show before and after photos, the before showing acres of a “low-value, disturbed gravel area,” with just a fringe of trees along the border. They claim that the 75 acres contains very little woodland, when in fact almost the entire acreage hosts a 100-year tree canopy, a brush wetland and at least two vernal pools. It is a haven for songbirds and turtles. It’s a spot where I spend every Mother’s Day sitting early morning listening to the woodland music. Our neighborhood enjoys this natural resource, protected long ago by one of our great conservationists, George Darey, who fought many years to have it deemed an area of critical environmental concern. We all know what grass-topped landfills look like. Our children should not be playing on top of a toxic landfill. To claim that this area will be safe for recreational use while not yet having shown us their final plans is simply a publicity stunt and totally misleading to Sen. Warren.
Clare Lahey, Lee