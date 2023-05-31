Letter: I disagree with substance of columnist's critique of Post Office workers

To the editor: Regarding the Stockbridge Post Office, I also inquired about the decision to only deliver mail addressed with a box number. ("Carole Owens: When the mail is more than what meets the envelope," Eagle, May 26.)
The response I received was courteous, as have been all of my interactions there. I didn’t agree with the policy change and am glad it’s been reversed. But I also don’t agree with the perception of the Post Office conveyed in the column. In fact, perhaps we might have been better served if the writer had equally criticized the customer standing “at the counter screaming.”
There’s a certain irony in describing the Post Office as once being a “safe and friendly place” and not, at the same time, acknowledging the inappropriateness of that behavior.
David F. McCarthy, Stockbridge