To the editor: It seems that Joe Biden is a classic case of the Peter Principle concept of management developed by Dr. Laurence J. Peter and Raymond Hull.
For those of you that may be unfamiliar with their concept, the following is a brief explanation:
In a hierarchy, people tend to rise or get advanced on their way to their maximum level of incompetence until they reach a level where they are no longer competent.
In Joe Biden's case, he started on his journey of incompetence almost 50 years ago in government up to the present where as president, he has reached the pinnacle of his incompetence under which all of us and our country will suffer.
I don't know how our nation can survive three-plus years of him and his blunders.
Dennis L. Lattizzori, Pittsfield