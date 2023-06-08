Letter: I don't think Five Corners roundabout was necessary or wise

To the editor: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plan to install a roundabout at Five Corners will make this intersection more dangerous, not less dangerous. ("The proposed roundabout at the Five Corners intersection in Williamstown has cleared another hurdle," Eagle, June 6.)
Besides tearing up the landscape at this location well within the easement of the Green River and Bloedel Park, tractor-trailer trucks and other vehicles zooming southbound on Route 7 will be driving over, not around, the rotary.
Instead of spending nearly $3.8 million and a couple of years to complete — if this project is anything like Route 2’s bridge in Williamstown — a few thousand dollars of construction for decent speed bumps on Route 43 at this intersection would solve the problem.
Eric White, South Williamstown